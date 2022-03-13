Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 49 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $205.70 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

