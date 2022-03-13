Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

