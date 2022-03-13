Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,077 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV opened at $118.64 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.