Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 720 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.