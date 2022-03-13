Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as 36.80 and last traded at 37.15, with a volume of 20224 shares. The stock had previously closed at 41.16.

The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

