Rivian’s (RIVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 92.00.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 3.11 on Friday, hitting 38.05. 42,597,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. Rivian has a one year low of 37.50 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

