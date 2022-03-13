Robert W. Baird Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $120.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

