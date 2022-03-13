Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $232,800.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

