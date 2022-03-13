Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rocky Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.