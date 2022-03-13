Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Purchases $291,400.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENVX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

