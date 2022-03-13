Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Purchases $291,400.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ENVX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
