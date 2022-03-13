Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rogers by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

ROG stock opened at $273.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $172.84 and a one year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

