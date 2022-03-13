Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 815,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,698. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

