Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,407 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

