Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 37,186 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 2,489.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $40.81 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

