Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target to $26.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.