Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,682,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 862,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

