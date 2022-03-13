Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

