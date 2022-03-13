Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.66 Million Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

