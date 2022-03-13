Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

