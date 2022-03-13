Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

