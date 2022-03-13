Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $16.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.
LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.
LTH opened at $11.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
