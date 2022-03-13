Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$6.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

