Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 830.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $456.63 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.60 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

