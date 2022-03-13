Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,955,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

