Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,842 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

