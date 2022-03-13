Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

MCO stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average of $367.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.