Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.06 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

