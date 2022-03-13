Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,751 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE opened at $126.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

