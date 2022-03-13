Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,005 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

