Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.37 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Get Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.