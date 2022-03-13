Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.37 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (SCCB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.