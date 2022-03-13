salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.