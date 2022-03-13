Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Financial Comparison

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Salon Media Group and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salon Media Group and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.87 $149.22 million $5.99 4.77

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Salon Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon Media Group (Get Rating)

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. The firm content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. The company was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

