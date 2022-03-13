Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.98) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.24).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG opened at €37.98 ($41.28) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($45.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.