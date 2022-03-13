SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 41127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

