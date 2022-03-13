Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSL. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,500 shares of company stock worth $2,232,686.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

