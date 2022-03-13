Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $272.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $272.00 target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

