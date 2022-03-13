Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

