Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.10 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

