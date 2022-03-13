Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

