Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.