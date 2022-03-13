Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,954 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

