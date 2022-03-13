Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $374.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $344.80 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

