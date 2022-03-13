Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Invests $109,000 in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.62 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

