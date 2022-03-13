Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.81.

