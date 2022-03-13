Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 199 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,577,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

