Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SVFD opened at $6.93 on Friday. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

