SBCP Bancorp Inc (SBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on March 15th

SBCP Bancorp Inc (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

OTC:SBBI remained flat at $$95.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00. SBCP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

