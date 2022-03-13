Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.2 days.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $996 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

