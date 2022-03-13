Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $30.60 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

