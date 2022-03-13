Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,200 Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRX opened at $4.00 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

TCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

